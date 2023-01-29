Australian Open 2023: Krejcikova, Siniakova Defend Women's Double Title In Melbourne | Watch

DEFENDING champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Sunday clinched the 2023 Australian Open title and continued their exceptional Grand Slam winning streak in women's doubles in the tournament.

The pair very smartly outgunned Japan’s 10th-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to clinch their seventh Grand Slam title together and post their 24th straight win at a major after triumphing last year at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

The Czech duo have not lost a Grand Slam women's doubles match since 2021, having won all three of the majors they contested last year (the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open).

The top seeds needed one hour and 29 minutes to seal the win here at Rod Laver Arena, which earned them bragging rights as the first team to defend an Australian Open women's doubles title since Italy's Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci achieved the feat in 2014.

Before their title run last year, they made the semifinals in 2020 and were runners-up in 2021.

Meanwhile, the duo after their historic win couldn't hold their excitement and celebrated on the court with thier trophy in hand

"It was a pleasure to be on this court against you," 26-year-old Siniakova said to her Japanese rivals.

"Big thanks to my partner, Bara, I'm so happy we did it again. It was a nice journey and I'm looking forward to (the) next tournaments."

The duo, who own 14 titles together on the women's tour, first teamed up as juniors in 2013, winning three of the four girls' doubles titles that year.

"I'm really happy we're playing our tenth year together. It's been a very long journey and I'm really happy with how we are playing and how we can improve, the connection is working well and I'm really looking forward to more," Krejcikova added.