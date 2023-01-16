Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff Wins Opener, Sets Up 2nd Round Match With Emma Raducanu

SEVENTH seed Coco Gauff beat Katerina Siniakova in the first round of Australian Open women's singles on Monday. USA's Gauff beat Czech Republic's Siniakova 6-1, 6-4, to set up a second round match with Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, the 77th seed tennis player, registered a 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the first round today. The British entered Australian Open with a bandaged left ankle. She had also suffered 'freak injury' 11 days ago. However, her first round win put to rest the concerns around her fitness.

"I'm honoured that the tournament decided to choose me and Katerina to open on Rod Laver Arena," said Gauff after her match with Siniakova.

After racing through the opening set, the seventh seed had to come back from a break down in the second and faced three break points as she served for the match. Another American, Amanda Anisimova, was the first seed to go out when she lost 6-3 6-4 to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Court Seven.

The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam. A pleasant day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68Â°F) with a high of 28 forecast. Unlike for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct.

