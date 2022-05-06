Beijing | Jagran Sports Desk: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Friday postponed the Asian Games 2022, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September, till next year amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China, Reuters reported quoting OCA President Randhir Singh. The decision to postpone the Games was taken at an OCA executive board meeting in Tashkent on Friday.

Though no reason was immediately given for the postponement, question marks had been raised over the event taking place with Shanghai having recently been locked down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The 19th edition of the multi-sport Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 in the capital of Zhejiang province.

Most international sporting events in China have been postponed or cancelled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the notable exception of the Winter Olympics, which went ahead in Beijing under strict health controls in February.

Hangzhou organisers said in early April that all 56 competition venues for the Games had been completed and test events were continuing as the lakeside city prepared to host more than 11,000 athletes from 44 nations and territories.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan