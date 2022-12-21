Argentina's Victory Parade Takes Aerial Route After Fans Choke Buenos Aires Streets During Celebrations | Watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Argentina's victory parade took an aerial route on Tuesday after the bus carrying the 'Champions of the World' stuck on the streets of Buenos Aires which saw more than five million people joining the celebrations.

Albiceleste was shifted to a helicopter after it was impossible to move on the road. The World Cup winning team was sitting on the open-top bus and was scheduled to conduct the victory parade on the streets of the capital but the plan had to be changed as a plethora of people stormed towards the bus.

"The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people's happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

Buenos Aires, Argentina has totally collapsed. The victory parade, if you can even call it that, has been cut short.



This is the one of the few videos I’ve received that’s the safe to upload to social media. People were jumping into the bus. Just INSANE 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OKHfDy7zOB — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 20, 2022

El Obelisco de Buenos Aires tiene 67,5 metros de altura.pic.twitter.com/mt1nStw0ND — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) December 20, 2022

After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires with long faces, complaining they were unable to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country's first World Cup trophy since 1986.

“We're angry because the government didn't organize this properly so we could all celebrate,” said Diego Benavídez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team.

“They stole the World Cup from us.” Others, however, took it in stride.

“I'm not disappointed, we lived the party,” said Nicolás López, 33, who was in downtown Buenos Aires with his 7-year-old daughter.

The parade was suspended shortly after two people jumped from a bridge onto the open-top bus carrying the players. One made it inside the bus, the other fell onto the pavement.

Football association head Claudio Tapia blamed law enforcement for the changeup of plans.

Estiman que el 10% de la población argentina (casi cinco millones) están ahora mismo recibiendo al plantel campeón del mundo en las calles de Buenos Aires. pic.twitter.com/lvpETOS1Gg — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) December 20, 2022

“The same security organisms that were escorting us are not allowing us to move forward,” Tapia wrote on social media.

“I apologize in the name of all the champion players.”

Toward nightfall, when most of the fans had already poured out of downtown Buenos Aires, there were isolated clashes between a few stragglers and law enforcemen. At least eight people were injured, according to local media reports.

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to evict a few people who had broken their way inside the monument.

The bus had been moving at a snail's pace for more than four hours through the throngs of humanity before the overland parade was cut short. Team Captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved at the massive crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft after securing the country's third title.

“This is madness, it's indescribable,” said Brian Andreassi, 23, as he walked downtown wearing the team's jersey. “There are no words.”

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad brought much-needed good news for a country stuck for years in economic doldrums and suffering one of the world's highest inflation rates, with nearly 4-in-10 people living in poverty.

(With Associated Press inputs)