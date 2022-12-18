Argentina vs France Final, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina Up Against Defending Champions France

Finally, the 32 teams contest has come down to its concluding end with Lionel Messi's Argentina to face defending champions France in the summit clash at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi will look for glory in his last attempt to win the coveted title which has been missing from his illustrious cabinet.

On the other hand, France will look to create history by successfully defending their title in Qatar to become the only second country after Brazil to do so.



