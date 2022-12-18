LIVE BLOG

Argentina vs France Final, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina Up Against Defending Champions France

Subhasish Dutta
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:35 PM IST
Finally, the 32 teams contest has come down to its concluding end with Lionel Messi's Argentina to face defending champions France in the summit clash at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi will look for glory in his last attempt to win the coveted title which has been missing from his illustrious cabinet.

On the other hand, France will look to create history by successfully defending their title in Qatar to become the only second country after Brazil to do so.


18 December 2022

  • 07:25 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Cricket Connection In Football's Summit Clash?

    Former India captain Ravi Shastri in attendance for the showpiece event's final at Lusail Stadium.

  • 07:17 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Messi's LAST ATTEMPT!

    Will Lionel Messi return home with glory or give up to his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy? The time will decide what will come in Messi's way.

  • 07:10 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Can You Guess Who Is He?

    The man of the moment is here: KYLIAN MBAPPE

  • 07:07 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: MBAPPE Was Electric In Last Final!

    Another final for Kylian Mbappe and this time he is among the front-runners for the Golden Boot title. 

  • 07:03 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Updates: FANS Ready For the Summit Clash!

    Fans around the globe are geared up to cheer for their favourite side in the final. 

  • 07:01 PM

    FIFA World Cup Final Live Updates:

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France from the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Stay tuned for all the latest updates of the world's biggest sporting event!

