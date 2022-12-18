Argentina vs France Final, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina Up Against Defending Champions France

-
07:25 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cricket Connection In Football's Summit Clash?
Former India captain Ravi Shastri in attendance for the showpiece event's final at Lusail Stadium.
After a little while. This is where the Argentinian supporters are in 100s. Imagine Martinez infront of the goal. Noise ballistic #WorldCupFinal #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/Lgp04236c9— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2022
07:17 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Messi's LAST ATTEMPT!
Will Lionel Messi return home with glory or give up to his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy? The time will decide what will come in Messi's way.
One more time ð¦ð·#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2tgYdhn7ms— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
07:10 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Can You Guess Who Is He?
The man of the moment is here: KYLIAN MBAPPE
@KMbappe #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/n2qxcFcAPv— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
07:07 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: MBAPPE Was Electric In Last Final!
Another final for Kylian Mbappe and this time he is among the front-runners for the Golden Boot title.
The last time we saw @KMbappe in a #FIFAWorldCup final... @equipedefrance | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
07:03 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Updates: FANS Ready For the Summit Clash!
Fans around the globe are geared up to cheer for their favourite side in the final.
1.8 million fans attended the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha! #FIFAFanFestival | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
07:01 PM
FIFA World Cup Final Live Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France from the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Stay tuned for all the latest updates of the world's biggest sporting event!
Argentina vs France Final, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina Up Against Defending Champions FranceSports
Argentina vs France Final, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina Up Against Defending Champions France
Subhasish Dutta
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 07:35 PM IST
Finally, the 32 teams contest has come down to its concluding end with Lionel Messi's Argentina to face defending champions France in the summit clash at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
Messi will look for glory in his last attempt to win the coveted title which has been missing from his illustrious cabinet.
On the other hand, France will look to create history by successfully defending their title in Qatar to become the only second country after Brazil to do so.
18 December 2022