Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Finals 2022: When And Where To Watch ARG vs FRA Summit Clash Live On TV And Online In India

The most awaited summit clash of the biggest festival of football FIFA 2022 will be played between Argentina and France on Sunday in Qatar. The two teams have played each other three times in the World Cup, the last meeting in Russia in 2018 when France won 4-3 in the round of 16. Argentina won the first two meetings in 1930 and 1978.

Meanwhile, Argentina is playing in their sixth World Cup final, having won in 1978 and 1986, and being runners-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014 and France are playing in their fourth World Cup final, having won in 1998 and 2018, and finished runners-up in 2006.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be playing in his second World Cup final after his team lost to Germany in 2014. The World Cup trophy is the only major title missing from his collection.

France has become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002 and will be looking to become only the third nation to have won two consecutive World Cups, alongside Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962).

Where Is Argentina vs France Finals be played?

Argentina vs France Final match will take place at Lusail Stadium, Doha with a capacity of 88,966.

Your guide on how and where to watch the #FIFAWorldCup final live 🤝📺 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

When Will Argentina vs France Final Match Be Played?

Argentina vs France Final match will be played on Sunday, December 18 at 8:30 pm in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch Argentina vs France Final Match?

The viewers can watch the FIFA World cup final match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.