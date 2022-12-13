Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ARG vs CRO Match On TV And Online In India

In the first semifinal, Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on last year's runners-up Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Doha on Wednesday.

Luka Modric's side will play their second consecutive semifinal in the World Cup since making their debut in the tournament in 1998.

Croatia have qualified in all the World Cups barring the 2010 edition since 1998. The European nation is eyeing to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002.

On the other hand, Messi will hope to live up to his dream of lifting the coveted title and taking his side to the final.

World Cup title is the only major trophy missing from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's cabinet. Argentina have won the title twice in 1976 and 1986. The South American last lifted the title under Diego Maradona's leadership as he led them to victory over West Germany in the final.

Argentina are unbeaten in #FIFAWorldCup Semi-finals 🇦🇷💪



Both Argentina and Croatia won their quarter-finals on penalties. Argentina defeated Netherlands in the penalty shootout 4-3, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Meanwhile, Croatia got better of Brazil 4-2 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Argentina vs Croatia | Head-To-Head

The teams have met twice before at a World Cup with the Croats beating the South Americans 3-0 in the group stage in 2018 after Argentina came out on top (1-0) at the same stage back in 1998.

Here are all the details for the live streaming of the match:

When is Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture?

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will take place on Wednesday, December 14.

Where will Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture take place?

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What time will Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match start?

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 14.

How can viewers watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match on TV and online in India?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.