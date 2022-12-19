Argentina Fans Throng Streets Of Buenos Aires To Celebrate Incredible World Cup Title | Watch

Argentina fans came out to celebrate on the streets after their side won the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo: Twitter)

Wild scenes erupted all around Argentina after Lionel Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday defeating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in a thrilling game at Lusail Stadium.

The game ended 3-3 after extra time as Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick cancelled Messi's brace and Angel Di Maria's goal. The summit clash went into the penalties to decide the winner of the showpiece event which was held for the first time in the Middle East country - Qatar.

Argentina came out triumphant in the penalties as Messi's side converted four penalties while Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their penalties for France as they lost the match and failed to bag successive titles.

Fans in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires erupted in joy as their biggest star after Diego Maradona won the World Cup for them. They throng the streets celebrating the biggest moment passionately by singing and dancing.

It was a hard pill to swallow for France as they missed by a whisker to lift their successive title after having a brilliant tournament in Qatar. Mbappe's hat-trick went in vain as he finished on the losing side but he top-scored with seven goals which bagged him the Golden Boot accolade.

Argentina won their third World Cup title after clinching the trophy in 1978 and 1986.

It was an incredible night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament as its two star players delivered command performances on the biggest stage of all.

Argentina have now won six of their seven World Cup shootouts, including the quarter-final against the Netherlands a week ago when they also blew a 2-0 lead in the same Lusail Stadium.

France, the only team to have scored three goals in a final and lost, have tasted defeat in three of five shootouts, two of those losses coming in finals.

