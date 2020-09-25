RCB skipper Virat Kohli, went through a poor outing against the team Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 league match on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday responded to the remarks made by former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, went through a poor outing against the team Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 league match on Thursday.

Kohli was dismissed for just a run on Thursday and also missed two crucial catches of KL Rahul who scored a century, and led his Punjab team in winning the match.

Gavaskar made a remark on how the India and RCB skipper hardly had any training time against quality bowling during the coronavirus-induced break. He also used Kohli's wife, Anushka's name while making the remark.

"Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain". (Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown)", Gavaskar had said.

To this, Anushka Sharma reacted and said, “Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game?”



Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote that, "I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?”.

“Its 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she added.

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab scored 206/3 and then restricted RCB to just 109, and won the match by 97 runs. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in headlines after their announcement of expecting their first child on social media.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma