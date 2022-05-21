New Delhi | ANI: The Indian men's compound team bagged gold after outscoring France at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Saturday.

The compound men's team final saw India's Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini defeating the French trio of Quentin Baraer, Jean Philippe Boulch, and Adrien Gontier by 232-230 for the gold medal.

This was the Indian trio's second straight World Cup gold after clinching the top spot in Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. Interestingly, France were on the losing side then as well.

Abhishek Verma also won the compound mixed team bronze with Avneet Kaur. The Indian duo defeated Turkey's Emircan Haney and Ayse Suzer 156-155 in the third-place play-off.

In the individual men's compound final, Netherlands' Mike Schloesser defeated India's Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj. Mister Perfect dropped just one arrow, his first, out of the middle, to win, 149-141.

The three medals on Saturday took India's final tally at stage 2 of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Gwangju to five.

Earlier, the women's compound team comprising of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar and the women's recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat had won a bronze each.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha