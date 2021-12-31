New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Anshuman Sandeep Jhingran, a 16-year-old resident of Navi Mumbai's Vashi, took on an ambitious adventure swim mission to swim seven-channel routes in the Arabian Sea. Starting his first swim, which was his debut in solo open water swimming on 26 November, he swam from Rewas to Gateway in 4 hours and 23 min. On 28 November, he crossed from Dharamtar jetty to Mandwa, a distance of 26 km in 5 hours and 34 minutes.

The third swim was on 7 December, where he swam the legendary route from Dharamtar to Gateway of India in 8 hours and 19 minutes.

Further, he made his way through the creek from Belapur Jetty to Gateway of India on 10 December 2021 in 5 hours and 10 minutes. He then attempted to swim from Mandwa Jetty in Alibaug to Elephanta Island and back, a distance of 42 km in 10 hours and 19 minutes on 16 December 2021. Anshuman became the first person ever to swim this route in the Arabian sea.

He followed this with a swim from Vashi to the Gateway of India on 22 December 2021 which he completed in 5 hours and 44 minutes. His final swim was on 25 December 2021, which was a mid-sea crossing from Kasa Rock Island to Khanderi Island, also known as Sardar Kanhoji Angre Island, a distance of 26 km which he completed in 3 hours and 52 minutes which is the fastest swim ever on this route.

Except two, all swims were conducted amidst foggy weather and jellyfish infested water conditions. All together he covered a distance of over 200 km of solo swims in one month for which he awaits approval from the Limca book of records for the maximum distance swum by a person in one month.

All the swims were observed and ratified by officials from the Swimming Association of Maharashtra.

Anshuman is trained by Shiv Chhatrapati awardee coach Gokul Kamath and Coach Amit Awale at the Fr. Agnels Sports Complex in Vashi. All the swims were piloted by open water swimming coach Kishore Patil.

