Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Vs. Ramkumar Ramanathan-Ankita Raina contest will begin at 11:00 AM as per the local time. According to Indian Standard Time, the all-Indian Tennis contest which has stoked excitement amongst Indian sports fans, will start from 4:50 PM onwards on Friday.

Sania Mirza if off to a good start in Wimbledon 2021 with a win in Women's doubles, Rohan Bopanna has started off with a loss in Men's doubles | (Pictures - PTI)

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Wimbledon 2021, in one of the rare in-court games, will see an all-Indian contest in the first round of the mixed doubles event on Friday. Indian ace mixed-double pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina.

The match will take place in the Court 8 and the winner of the contest will make it to the second round of Wimbledon 2021 to take on the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic.

Wimbledon 2021 All-Indian contest: When will the match begin?

Wimbledon 2021 All-Indian contest: Where to watch?

The live streaming of the all-Indian mixed doubles will be available on Disney-Hotstar. On Indian Television, the match can be viewed on Star Sports Select in both Standard Definition and High Definition versions of the sports channel.



Wimbledon 2021: Sania off to great start, Bopanna starts with a loss in Men’s doubles

Sania Mirza on Wednesday marked her thumping return to the Court as along with her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Indian Tennis star stunned the sixth seeded women’s doubles pair of Desirae Krawczysk and Alexa Guarachi. Sania and Mattek-Sands won the contest by 7-5 and 6-3 by sheer domination. Rohan Bopanna on the other hand, faced a consequential loss by 6-7, 4-6 in Men’s doubles along with Divij Sharan following which Bopanna-Sharan lost their last chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics this month.

In the Men’s singles on the other hand, Roger Federer made it to the third round as 39-year-old Tennis legend recorded a 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory against Richard Gasquet, while surrounded by a 7500-strong crowd cheering for the Swiss Tennis superstar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma