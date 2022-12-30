All India Football Federation Declares Seven-Day Mourning In Honour Of Pele

The All India Football Federation has declared a seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday.

Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of footballing great Pele, and to remember his achievements, we will observe a seven-day mourning. In this period, the AIFF flag will fly at half-mast.”

India's connection with the King of the footballing world runs deep; Pele has visited the subcontinent more than once, the first of which was the fabled visit in 1977, when Cosmos played out a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (then Calcutta).

"India is blessed that Pele has visited us on so many occasions, the last time being in 2018. We all remain grateful to him for these visits," said Dr Prabhakaran.

"He always wanted Indian Football to develop and grow and have a bright future. He was someone who had inspired like nobody else in the sport," he said.

Pele has played 1,366 games and scored record-breaking 1,281 goals at a sparkling rate of 0.94 per match. Some of those were friendlies or came in games played as part of his military service, but he was just as prolific in official tournaments, with 757 goals in 812 games.

Pele remains the only player in the history of the game to win three World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The legendary striker, who was admitted at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paul on November 29, had his last breath on Thursday aged 82 while battling with cancer.