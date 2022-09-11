All India Football Federation, Qatar Football Association Enter Strategic Alliance For Mutual Benefit

The All India Football Federation is all set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Football Association, it was decided after a meeting between the top officials of the two football governing bodies on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, on their visit to Doha, met with QFA President Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani, Senior Board Members and General Secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari at the QFA office on Sunday, to discuss a strategic alliance for the mutual benefit of football in both India and Qatar.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the QFA President for his valuable time to discuss collaboration possibilities between India and Qatar. I am sure this would be beneficial to both countries in the long run," AIFF release quoted Chaubey as saying after the meeting.

Both the AIFF President and Secretary General had travelled to Doha earlier this week, and had on Friday, met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian Football.