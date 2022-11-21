Al Rihla, The Fastest Ball In Air In FIFA World Cup History; Here's All You Need To Know

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar, the first host of the tournament from the Middle East. One of the biggest events in the sports has many unique features including the official match ball 'Al Rihla'.

The ball gets its name from the region where the showpiece event is happening. Al Rihla means 'the journey' in Arabic.

"Made exclusively with water-based inks and glues, Al Rihla is one of the most environmentally-friendly World Cup balls," FIFA said in a statement.

Apart from being eco-friendly, Al Riha is designed to support peak game speeds, as it travels faster in flight than any ball in the tournament’s history.

Al Rihla is inspired by the "culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag of Qatar. The bold, vibrant colours set on a pearlescent background represent the FIFA World Cup host country and the ever-increasing speed of the game".

“This is a stunning, sustainable and high-quality Official Match Ball from Adidas that will be enjoyed by stars performing at the top of their game on the world’s biggest stage in Qatar, as well as grassroots players everywhere,” said Jean-Francois Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing.



Features Of The Ball:

CRT-CORE -- the heart of the ball, providing speed, accuracy and consistency for fast-paced action and precision, with maximal shape and air retention, as well as rebound accuracy; and

SPEEDSHELL – a textured PU skin with a new 20-piece panel shape, improving the accuracy, flight stability and swerve thanks to macro- and microtextures, plus surface debossing.

The ball is designed by Adidas for the 14th successive time for the quadrennial event.

"Designed from the inside out using data and rigorous testing at Adidas labs, in wind tunnels and on the pitch by football players themselves, Al Rihla provides the highest levels of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, partly due to its new panel shape and surface textures," the statement read.