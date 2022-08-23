AIFF Requests FIFA To 'Reconsider Suspension' After Meeting All Its Demands

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Acting General Secretary, Sunando Dhar, has requested FIFA to 'reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF' after the Supreme Court suspended Committee of Administrators (CoA) and handed over the day-to-day fuctioning to the federation.

FIFA, the world governing body of football, on August 16 unanimously decided to suspend the AIFF 'due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes'.

FIFA further stated that the ban will be revoked once the CoA gets dissolved and AIFF regains the 'full control of the its daily affairs'. It is likely that FIFA will consider India's request as all the required formalities are met by the AIFF.

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (the “SC”) took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Dhar wrote in a letter to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated.

The elections for the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2 and the nominations will start from Thursday, August 25. The nominations for the posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday while the scrutiny will be done on Sunday, August 28.

The polls would be held on September 2 at AIFF Headquarter in New Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the returning officer's notice.