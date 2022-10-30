AIFF Names Mahesh Gawli As Head Coach Of India's U-20 Men's Football Team

Former India defender Mahesh Gawli has been named as head coach of the U-20 men's football team, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Sunday.

He will replace Shanmugam Venkatesh who tendered his resignation after India failed to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup. Gawli will also continue as the assistant coach of the senior men’s national team under Igor Stimac.

The decision was taken by the AIFF's Technical Committee meeting which was chaired by former India captain IM Vijayan as the committee met in Navi Mumbai ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup final.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, and Deputy Secretary General Sunando Dhar were also present in the meeting. Deputy Chairman Manoranjan Bhattacharya, along with Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh, and Pinki Bompal Magar were the committee members present on the occasion. Special leave of absence was granted to committee member Eugeneson Lyngdoh. League Committee Chairman Lalnghinglova Hmar was present as a special invitee.



It its first order of the day, the Technical Committee recommended former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Harjinder Singh (senior) to be appointed as the chief of scouts in women’s and men’s football, respectively.

The Committee also discussed the post of Technical Director, for which, three candidates have been shortlisted – Vivek Nagul, Hilal Rasool, and Santosh Kashyap. The Committee will interview all three and submit its recommendations to the Executive Committee by November 15, 2022.

Discussions on the Elite Youth League were also held at the meeting, and the Committee recommended for it to be held in December across multiple venues. States that have already completed their youth leagues can nominate two teams, while others can nominate clubs from the ISL, I-League and other residential academies. Players born between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2008 will be eligible for the league.

The India U-17 Men’s National Team, which qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, earlier this year, is set to get more exposure in their bid to prepare for the continental stage, it was recommended. The Committee suggested sending them for more exposure matches with higher-ranked countries like Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Qatar among others.