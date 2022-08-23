AIFF elections on September 2, nomination to be filed from August 25

The returning officer has announced that the elections for the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee will be held on September 2 and the nominations will start from Thursday, August 25.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday delayed the elections by one week and terminated the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and handed over the day-to-day management of the AIFF to acting Secretary General Sunando Dhar.

The apex court also made changes in the AIFF's election and said the voter list should consist of 36 representatives of State/UT member associations of the federation.

Hours after the SC order, returning officer Umesh Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh. The nominations for the posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday while the scrutiny will be done on Sunday, August 28.

The valid nomination by the candidates will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29. The returning officer will prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30.

The polls would be held on September 2 at AIFF Headquarter in New Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the returning officer's notice.

FIFA, the world football governing body, had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue third party interference", jeopardising the U17 Women World Cup, the country is set to host in October.

As per revised order, there will be no "eminent footballers" as individual voters, something that violates the FIFA Statuettes. The implication of this order means that former captain Bhaichung Bhutia will have to come from a state unit in order to contest the election unlike earlier time when he filed as an eminent footballer.