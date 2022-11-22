After Saudi Arabia Stun Argentina, Know Five Biggest Upsets Of FIFA World Cup History

Saudi Arabia stole the show on the third day of the football's extravaganza event in Qatar as they pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over giant Argentina in their World Cup 2022 opening clash at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

After Argentina's shocking defeat, the official Twitter handle of the football's governing body, FIFA wrote "one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history".

Surely, it is one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament but there are many others on the list to be called upsets in football's biggest event.

Here's the list of famous upsets in World Cup history so far:

England 0-1 United States, 1950 World Cup

In the fourth edition of the World Cup which happened after the years-long hiatus due to World War II, England in their first-ever appearance lost to the immature USA and suffered a 0-1 defeat despite being touted as the powerhouse of the game. Joe Gaetjens scored the winning goal for USA.

Italy 0-1 North Korea, 1966 World Cup

Pak Doo-Ik wrote his name in the history books as his goal sent Italy back to Rome from England despite having the likes of Sandro Mazzola and Giacinto Facchetti in the team. Azzurri faced a lot of anger back home as they were received with tomato pelting by the countrymen.

Algeria 2-1 West Germany, 1982 World Cup

Algeria produced a magical win against West Germany in their inaugural campaign after Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi scored on either side of a Karl-Heinz Rummenigge goal secured a famous victory. What followed came to be known as the “Disgrace of Gijon” as West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in a mutually beneficial result that sent both teams through to the second round.



Argentina 0-1 Cameroon, 1990 World Cup

The latest defeat against Saudi Arabia is not an alone shocker for Argentina as they were stunned by Cameroon's 'Indomitable Lions' in the World Cup edition where the Diego Maradona-inspired side was defending the title. Cameroon's Francois Omam-Biyik scored the winning goal for his side in the tournament.

France 0-1 Senegal, 2002 World Cup



France came to the competition as favourites after lifting the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. Spirited Senegal in their first World Cup, dismantled the hopes of France in the tournament as they went on to make first round exit. Papa Bouba Diop scored the only goal in another tournament-opening upset.