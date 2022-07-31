'A Proud Moment': Jeremy Lalrinnunga After Winning Historic Gold At CWG 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 created history and helped India win 2nd Gold of CWG 2022. Jeremy bagged Gold in the men's 67kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old, hailing from Aizawl in Mizoram, managed a total lift of 300kg.

He had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games.

After winning and making his mother nation proud, Lalrinnunga said that 'he is extremely happy but not satisfied'.

"I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment," said CWG Gold Medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga after winning in Weightlifting.

He also shed light on the hardships and pain that he endured while prepping for the weightlifting competition.

"The warm-up was very good but after a point, my front thigh and inner thigh muscles started to cramp, due to which I could not walk for a while and could not cross the 140kg mark during warm-up," Jeremy Lalrinnunga on his injury during the Weightlifting event at CWG.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfully lifted 136 kg in his first Snatch attempt to move to the top of the leaderboard. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the time of his first attempt.



Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt.

Meanwhile, India is elated with its incredible achievement. On his win on Sunday, PM Modi congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and said he has brought immense pride and glory at a young age.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at CWG2022.

"Your self-belief despite an injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions. Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride," the President tweeted