A Look Back At Federer-Nadal Rivalry Which Kept Fans Glued To Tennis

With Swiss legend Roger Federer calling it a day, the long-lived rivalry between him and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the two modern day greats of the game, comes to end. As a fan of one of the players you will dislike other but for tennis they both were gifted successors of the sport which came into existence in the late 19th century.

Congratulating to his long-time competitor and 20 Grand Slams winner, Nadal called it a sad day for him and for sports around the globe and further wished his happiness with his wife and family.

Taking to Twitter Nadal wrote, "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup," he added.

When Federer and Nadal are on the court its hard to get your eyes off them. The two players are versatile, elastic and play with a never-say-die attitude. Federer and Nadal both are master of marathon matches.

The rivalry between two greats of the game started in 2004 when they faced each other for the first time. Since then they have crossed paths for 40 times and produced some of the most thrilling matches in tennis. Nadal leads the head-to-head record 24-16. The last time they played against each other was in 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Nadal has won more finals than Federer and have the win record of 14-10 in the summit clashes.

Nadal is the leader when it comes to clay (14-2) and outdoor hard court (8-6), while Federer leads on grass (3-1) and indoor hard court (5-1). A total of 14 matches have been in majors with Nadal leading 10-4. Nadal leads 6-0 at the French Open and 3-1 at the Australian Open, while Federer leads 3-1 at Wimbledon. The two have yet to meet in the US Open.

Federer earned 1,251 tour-level wins during his illustrious career, the second-most victories on record behind only Jimmy Connors’ 1,274. The Swiss also claimed 103 tour-level trophies, only trailing Connors’ 109. The Basel native claimed a record six titles, 59 wins and 18 qualifications at the ATP Finals. He also excelled at the ATP Masters 1000 events, where he won 28 titles.