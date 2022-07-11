94-Year-Old Bhagwani Devi Makes India Proud By Bagging Multiple Medals At World Masters Athletics 2022

Bhagwani Deswal is a nonagenarian athlete who won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championships that was held in Chennai. With this, Bhagwani Devi qualified to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022.

By Ashita Singh
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 03:51 PM IST
Bhagwani Devi Dagar, a 94-year-old woman from India made our nation proud after she won one gold and two bronze medals in the ongoing World Masters Athletics Championships 2022. Inspiration for many, Bhagwani Devi won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint where in she completed the race in mere 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a bronze medal in shot put in Finland hosted sports tournament.

Ministry of youth affairs and sports praised her efforts while posting a picture of her on their social media, an official Twitter account. " India's 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere in the 100 m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a Bronze in Shot Put. Truly Commendable effort!" Dept of Sports wrote.

Earlier, on her incredible feat, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut congratulated Bhagwani Devi and said, "94-year-old Bhagwani Devi of India won the gold medal in the 100 metres with the timing of 24.74 seconds at Tampere, Finland in World Masters Athletics Championship.”

Other fans and netizens also lauded her efforts and hailed her as a true inspiration. One user wrote, "Champion & Inspiring Dadi ji, 94 yrs old Bhagwani Devi of India Won Gold Medal 🥇 in 100 Mtrs with the timing of 24.74 Sec at Tampere, Finland in World Masters Athletics Championship Salute & Respect, Jai Hind," a user wrote.

'Dadi' Bhagwani Devi had earlier won three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletics Championship in a 100m race, shot put, and javelin throw.

