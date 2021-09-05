Tokyo Paralympics: India registered its best-ever medal tally with five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals finishing inside the top 25 at the Para Games in the Japanese capital.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India has registered its best-ever tally at the Tokyo Paralympics with five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals finishing inside the top 25 at the Para Games in the Japanese capital. The country has scripted history as it went past the tally of 13 medals registered at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018.

This comes after the contingent of athletes this year won 7 medals- their best-ever tally at the Olympics. Earlier, in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro India bagged four medals. In fact, so far, India had a total medal count of 12 before the Tokyo Paralympics. However, now the total tally stands at 31 with 19 more medals. An unprecedented contingent of 54 athletes made this possible with their hard work and determination.

The first medal was won by Bhavinaben Patel who brought home silver in table tennis women's singles (Class 4). The Games ended with two badminton players winning medals- Krishna Nagar won a historic gold in the men's singles SH6 category and Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer, secured silver in the SL4 category.

The Indian shooters also brought home two gold medals, and five in total as Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adana won two medals each. Avani Lekhara won a gold medal and a bronze medal in shooting while Singhraj took a silver and bronze in shooting. With this Avani has become the first woman gold medalist at the Paralympics or Olympics history. She will also be India's flag-bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

In athletics, India won four medals in high jump, three in javelin throw and one in discus throw. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil secured the only athletics gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics for India.

Indian shuttlers were no less as Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar both won gold and brought home four medals in total in badminton. The sport was being played for the first time at the Paralympics this year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha