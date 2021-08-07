Tokyo Olympics 2020: Apart from Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya have won Silver medals for India at the Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Lovlina Borgohain have won a Bronze medal each.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history as he won a Gold medal in Javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj's Gold has now taken India's tally of medals at the Tokyo Olympics to seven, bettering the tally of six from the 2012 London Games.

Apart from Neeraj, weight-lifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya have won Silver medals for India at the Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia and boxer Lovlina Borgohain have won a Bronze medal each.

Here's a look at India's medalists at Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Javelin throw

Mirabai Chanu - Silver in Women's 49kg Weightlifting

Ravi Dahiya - Silver in Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling

Bajrang Punia - Bronze in Men's 65kg Freestyle Wrestling

India men's hockey team - Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain - Bronze in Women's Welterweight boxing

PV Sindhu - Bronze in Women's Singles Badminton

Indian medalists at London Olympics 2012:

Silver Medal - Vijay Kumar - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Silver - Sushil Kumar - Men's Freestyle 66kg

Bronze - Gagan Narang - Men's 10m air Rifle

Bronze - Saina Nehwal - Women's Singles Badminton

Bronze - Mary Kom - Women's Flyweight

Bronze - Yogeshwar Dutt - Men's Freestyle 60kg

Meanwhile, Neeraj, just like in the qualification round, began with a bang by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m and then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day which none in the field could match. His third throw was a poor 76.76m, he then fouled his next two attempts before a final effort of 84.24m.

By the time the Nordic javelin left his right hand in his second attempt, he knew that it was going the farthest among all and he raised both his arms in jubilation, confident that the job had been done.

Season leader and pre-tournament gold favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who had thrown the spear to 90m plus distances seven times between April and June, was shockingly eliminated after the first three throws as he was placed ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.

