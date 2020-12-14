After the Delhi CM announced that he will fast on Monday in support of the protesting farmers, Singh said that the former was trying to exploit the agitation for political mileage.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took his war of words with his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh over the farmers' protest a step forward, blaming him of setting up a "deal with the Centre" in exchange of an ED case against his son.

"Captain, I have stood with the farmers from the beginning. Did not let Delhi's Stadium become a jail, fought the Center. I am serving the farmers by serving them. You set-up a deal with the Centre to get your son's ED case forgiven, sold the farmers' movement? Why?" said Kejriwal in a tweet.

"Now they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," Singh said, as quoted in a report by news agency IANS. "Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city, and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests."

"Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside his city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," he added.

Kejriwal, who is observing fast along with several farmer union heads, appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end.

"Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is observing the fast at the party office with other party members. "The Anndaata farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the central government for the sake of saving his daily bread. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also on a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office," Sisodia tweeted.

Apart from Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at the party office here in support of farmers.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

