'You Can't Scare Us': Eknath Shinde Talks Tough As Sena Demands Disqualification of Rebels

The battle between the Shiv Sena's rebel group led by Eknath Shinde and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance intensified after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government filed disqualification notices against 12 MLAs on Thursday evening.

However, Shinde gave a stern reply to this, saying the Sena cannot scare the rebel leaders. In a series of tweets, Shinde attacked the Sena leadership for its action and demanded against it for "creating an illegal group without the numbers".

"You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats," he said in a tweet.

"We know your ways and the law too! According to Schedule 10 of the Constitution, the whip is used for assembly work, not for meetings," he said in another tweet.

The Sena on Thursday filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly and sought the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs, including Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.

Besides Shinde, it also sought the disqualification of Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas, and Lata Chaudhari.

The petition was filed by Ajay Choudhari, who was appointed the "legislative party leader" of Sena after Shinde was removed from the post.

The Sena said it had issued a notice before the meeting on Wednesday, saying legal action would be taken against those MLAs who won't attend the legislative party meeting.

"We've filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded that the membership of 12 (MLAs) should be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting," Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI.

"Before the meeting notice was issued in which it was said that if you didn't attend the meeting then legal action will be taken as per the constitution. Some didn't come and some gave unnecessary reasons," he added.