In a major attack that could set off political wildfire in Bihar, state BJP chief warned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to stay within limits or there are 76 lakh BJP workers in Bihar. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, also the chief whip of BJP in Lok sabha, said that to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, everyone must take care of dignity at their respective ends.

In an explicit laying down of terms to maintain dignity within the alliance, Bihar BJP chief, without naming Nitish Kumar, said that ‘Twitter Twitter’ should not be played down with Prime Minister.

"Why do these leaders keep tagging me and the central leadership and question us? We all have to stay within our limits in the alliance. It cannot be one-sided anymore. The first condition of this limit is that you cannot play Twitter Twitter with the country's PM. If you do that and raise questions, then 76 lakh BJP workers in Bihar can give a fitting answer. I am sure you will be careful in future," Jaiswal posted.

"There can't be anything more nonsensical then asking PM to take back the awards," he said.

JDU's national president Rajiv Ranjan and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that the Padma Shri awarded to noted playwright Daya Prakash Sinha be withdrawn over his controversial comments on King Ashoka.

Stating that the allies could sit together and thrash out differences, Mr Jaiwal wrote: "We don't want that the Chief Minister's residence once again becomes a hub of killings, kidnapping and extortion like it was before 2005."

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha, responding to Jaiswal’s sharp message, said, "We will not back down on our demand and will continue with it till the award is withdrawn."

