New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the speculations over the possible cabinet reshuffle and expansion ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday. Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet BJP chief JP Nadda later today.

Yogi, who landed in Delhi yesterday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, arrived at PM's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, at around 11 am, while his meeting with party chief JP Nadda will start at around 12 noon. Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, there is speculation that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will reshuffle its cabinet soon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister's official residence, to meet PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/CY9IO63V5d — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

The meeting with the PM and the HM came amid the murmurs that the BJP's top leadership is not happy with Yogi Adiyanath's handling of COVID-19 in the state and is mulling a change in the cabinet. With elections due next year, the BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking feedback from its leaders in the wake of the outcome of panchayat polls and COVID-19 management.

The party has also decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, strengthen the image of the state government and resolve the issues in the state.

These efforts are also aimed at improving the coordination between the party and the government, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh arrived in Lucknow earlier this week and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders in the poll-bound state. Santhosh was accompanied by Radha Mohan Singh.

Many of these leaders had flagged issues like COVID-19 handling, disenchantment among people and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central leadership has thrown its weight behind Yogi Adityanath, putting a stop to murmurs against the state government months ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had registered a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly polls winning over 300 seats. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

