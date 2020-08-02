New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called off his Sunday visit to Ayodhya, to oversee the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple. The announcement came following the death of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamal Rani due to COVID-19 infection. Varun, 62, had tested positive for the contagion on July 18 and was undergoing treatment at the SGPGI Hospital in the state capital Lucknow. She was the only woman cabinet minister in UP following Rita Bahuguna Joshi''s resignation after getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

According to reports, the chief minister was scheduled to visit the temple site at around 1:30 pm to review preparations for August 5 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. He was also scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi Temple and 'Ram Ki Paudi' as part of his visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

Following the change in CM Yogi's plan, the Nishan Poojan ceremony at Hanumangarhi has also been postponed, Dr Anil Mishra, Member Shri Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said. It will now take place on Tuesday at 10 am.

THe CM last visited Ayodhya on July 25 and held a meeting with seers and members of the Ram Mandir Trust. He had also placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

