A tweet by BL Santhosh, the BJP’s National General Secretary, on Tuesday, praising Yogi Adityanath’s effective management of the COVID-19 situation in the state has confirmed Yogi’s position in the next cabinet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the 2022 polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has yet again boarded the boat of Yogi Adityanath, putting a stop to rumors of replacing the state’s central leadership.

In five weeks, @myogiadityanath's Uttar Pradesh reduced the new daily case count by 93% ... Remember it’s a state with 20+ Cr population. When municipality CMs could not manage a city of 1.5Cr population, Yogiji managed quite effectively. tweeted BL santhosh.

This endorsement is said to come after a two-day review meeting in Lucknow amid widespread criticism of CM Adityanath’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP’s state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh was also present in the meeting which is said to be related to preparations for the UP elections scheduled next year. BL Santhosh’s visit to Lucknow also gave a chance to state BJP leaders to vent out their grievances and be heard before the 2022 elections.

The move to back the Yogi government comes as BJP knows that retaining power in Uttar Pradesh could be dicey without CM Yogi given the divide house in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, some changes in the party’s unit in UP cabinet are likely to be made. “A cabinet reshuffle has been pending and some fresh inductions could happen to balance out caste equations further, while some ministers may be brought into the organisation to strengthen the party before the UP polls,” a UP minister told News 18.

The recent praises by the party leaders all indicate towards Adityanath enjoying the full backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This could mean Yogi Adityanath will continue to remain the most prominent face of BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 polls.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal