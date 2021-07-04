Adityanath, who has emerged as one of the tallest leaders in the BJP since 2017, also accepted the challenge from Asaduddin Owaisi and his party AIMIM for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Setting his eye on next year's assembly election in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the Zila Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "welfare-oriented policies" for the outcome.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adityanath asserted that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly election in the state by over 300 seats. He also questioned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the BJP won the panchayat polls by misusing power.

"If we win the Lok Sabha polls or assembly elections, then the opposition raises questions over the EVMs. If we win the local body polls, then they question the administration. We should remember that BJP has four MPs from Ballia -- two each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, we have an MLA from Etawah. Samajwadi Party should accept its defeat," he said.

Adityanath, who has emerged as one of the tallest leaders in the BJP since 2017, also accepted the challenge from Asaduddin Owaisi and his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) but asserted that the BJP will emerge victoriously.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP (for 2022 Assembly elections) then BJP's worker accepts his (Asaduddin Owaisi) challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath told ANI.

The BJP had suffered a setback in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh in May. However, it bounced back strongly, winning 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as BJP's fort ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014. However, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's idealogical mentor, had raised questions over Adityanath's leadership in Uttar Pradesh over the handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

Media reports have said that the top leadership of the BJP is also mulling changes at the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, giving chance to local leaders. Here it must be mentioned that PM Modi's trusted aide and former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma has been appointed as BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit's vice president.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in February and March next year. In the previous election, the BJP had won 312 seats out of 403 seats in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma