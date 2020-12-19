Year-ender 2020: Here's a look at some of the noted political stalwarts whom we have lost this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year 2020 was cruel on the whole world as it left the entire humanity in shock, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The year 2020 was also bad for the Indian political arena as the country lost several top leaders and politicians, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, during this year.

With just two weeks left before 2020 comes to an end, here's a look at some of the noted political stalwarts whom we have lost this year:

1. Pranab Mukherjee

The former President of India passed away this year on September 1. Mukherjee, a diehard Congressmen, served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. On August 10 this year, he had announced that he is COVID-19 positive, following which he underwent brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi. However, his health declined over the last few days and ultimately passed away on September 1, 2020.

2. Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan was regarded as one of the rare politicians of India who had friends across the political spectrum. Paswan, who was a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government, had undergone heart surgery after which his health declined. He passed away on October 8, 2020, at the age of 74 which was confirmed by his son Chirag Paswan.

3. Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel was a senior Congress leader and was known as the party's "trouble-shooter". He tested COVID-19 positive and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. However, his health deteriorated and he breathed his last after multi-organ failure on November 25. Patel was well respected and had friends across the aisle and in different spheres.

4. Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam, passed away this year on November 23. He was 84 years old. He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and had suffered multiple organ failure. He had tested coronavirus positive on August 25 and had been battling with post-COVID-19 complications for a month.

5. Amar Singh

Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader, passed away at the age of 64 on August 1 this year. He had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore this year and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Singh was one of the most powerful leaders of the Samajwadi Party and was known for his close relationship with party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. He, however, resigned from all posts of the party in 2010 and was expelled in February 2010 for "anti-party activities".

6. Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lalji Tandon passed away on July 21, 2020, at the age of 85. Tandon was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow since June 11 but his health deteriorated a lot.

7. Suresh Angadi

Suresh Angadi, the Union Minister of State for Railways and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, passed away at the age of 65 this year due to COVID-19. He was an MP from Karnataka's Belgaum.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma