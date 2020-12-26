Year-ender 2020: With the year coming to an end, let's remember the prominent Indian politicians who passed away due to COVID-19 complications in 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The dreadful coronavirus pandemic has left the world reeling from its effects. In India, the deadly infection has affected over 1 crore while more than 1.47 lakh people have lost their lives. The COVID-19 infection did not even spare VVIPs in India as the country lost six sitting MLAs, three sitting MPs, several state ministers and even a former President to the deadly virus. With the year coming to an end, let's remember the prominent Indian politicians who passed away due to COVID-19 complications in 2020:

1. Pranab Mukherjee:

The former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, passed away this year on September 1. Mukherjee had tested coronavirus positive in August and had undergone brain surgery at Army's R&R Hospital in New Delhi. However, his condition deteriorated over the next few days and he ultimately passed away on September 1.

2. Ahmed Patel:

The senior Congress leader, who was known as 'party's trouble-shooter' had also tested coronavirus positive this year. He was undergoing treatment in Gurugram but passed away November 25 after his health deteriorated due to COVID-19 complications.

3. Tarun Gogoi:

The 84-year-old longest serving Chief Minister of Assam had also tested positive for the deadly infection this year. He had recovered from the infection but passed away on November 23 after a four-month battle with COVID-19 and subsequent complications.

4. Ashok Gasti:

The senior BJP leader had tested coronavirus positive and admitted to Manipal Hospital on the Old Airport Road on September 2. However, he failed to recover from the infection and ultimately passed away on September 17, 2020.

5. Chetan Chauhan:

Chauhan, a UP minister and former India cricketer, was another important leader who succumbed to COVID-19 this year. After getting infected by COVID-19, Chauhan also developed a kidney infection and passed away on August 15, 2020, in Gurugram.

6. Govardhan Dangi:

Govardhan Dangi was a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's from Biaora in Rajgarh. He passed away on September 15 in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital at the age of 54 due to the novel coronavirus.

7. Balli Durga Prasad Rao:

Balli Durga Prasad Rao was a former MP from Tirupati who passed away at the age of 64. Rao had tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital where he succumbed to COVID-19 on September 16, 2020.

8. Kamal Rani Varun:

Kamal Rani Varun was another UP Cabinet Minister who passed away due to COVID-19 complication on August 2, 2020. Rani had tested coronavirus positive on July 18 and was undergoing treatment at the SGPGI Hospital in the state capital Lucknow.

9. P Namgyal:

Senior Leh Congress leader and former Union Minister P Namgyal also passed away in June this year after contracting COVID-19. The 83-year-old was a three-time Ladakhi parliamentarian and had served in the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet.

10. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh:

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the former Union Minister who is credited for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), passed away on September 13, 2020, due to post COVID-19 complications. The former RJD leader was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi where he succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 74.

