New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The year 2021 has seen several ups and downs which will continue to be remembered in ages to come. From bearing the brunt of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic to experiencing the loss of loved ones on a personal level- people have seen it all. Here's is a list of Indian politicians who lost their lives this year.

Buta Singh:

Buta Singh (86) was the senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He served as the Minister of Home Affairs (1986-1989), Governor of Bihar (2004-2006) and Chairman of NCSC (2007-2010). He died due to a cerebral haemorrhage on 2 January 2021.

Ajit Singh:

Ajit Singh (82) was the founder and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, a political party majorly recognized in western part of Uttar Pradesh. He was the son of the former Prime Minister of India late Chaudhary Charan Singh. He died due to COVID-19 in May this year.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh:

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was the national vice president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal political party. He died due to COVID-19 September 13.

Tarun Gogoi:

Tarun Gogoi was the former Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016. He died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

Subrata Mukherjee:

Subrata Mukherjee (75) was the cabinet minister of the government of West Bengal and sitting member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He died on November 4 due to a heart attack.

Kalyan Singh:

Kalyan Singh (89) was a member of the BJP. He served twice as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was the CM of UP during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. He died from sepsis and multi-organ failures.

Virbhadra Singh:

Virbhadra Singh served 6 terms and 21 years as the 4th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He died on July 8 from cardiac arrest after testing COVID positive.

K. R. Gouri Amma:

K. R. Gouri Amma (101), was the first woman minister and first revenue minister of Kerala. She died on May 11 due to an infection.

V. Govindan:

V. Govinda (80) was a member of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. He died on October 23.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha