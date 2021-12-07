New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year is about to end, and undoubtedly, it was an eventful one in terms of political upheavals in India. With politicians swapping parties to resigning unexpectedly from their respective parties, the Indian political landscape saw a big shift in 2021.

Here's a look at the biggest political resignations of the year.

1. Captain Amarinder Singh

On a day of high political drama, Captain Amarinder Singh on September 18, resigned from the post of Punjab CM ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by the AICC. Later, on November 2, Singh tendered his resignation from the party on the pretext that he was hurt by the conduct of party president Sonia Gandhi and her children - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi. He also announced the name for his new party as ‘Punjab Lok Congress’.

2. BS Yediyurappa

Ending months of speculation, BS Yediyurappa handed over his resignation to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in July.

"There has been no coercion from anyone in Delhi. I voluntarily decided to resign on the occasion of the second anniversary of the government. No one has compelled me to resign - neither the PM, the (BJP) national president (J P Nadda) or (Home Minister) Amit Shah. I am leaving with the dream of bringing the BJP back to power again," Yediyurappa said after stepping.

3. Trivendra Singh Rawat

In March 2021, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, saying the time had come to pass on the baton. His resignation came just nine days before the completion of four years at the head of a BJP government in Uttarakhand.

"Party discussed and collectively took a decision that I should hand over this opportunity to somebody else. Nine days are left for the completion of four years (of his government)," Rawat said.

4. Tirath Singh Rawat

Less than four months after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand CM, Tirath Singh Rawat, who had replaced the former as the CM, also resigned.

"Considering the constitutional crisis… I found it appropriate to resign," Tirath Singh Rawat told media persons after submitting his resignation.

5. Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on September 11 resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to the polls.

"I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," Rupani said after resigning.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha