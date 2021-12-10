New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of the main focuses of the Modi government, since it came to power in 2014, has been the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces. Since then, it has inked several major defence deals with the United States of America (USA), Russia and other countries to modernise the Armed Forces and boost the defence sector.

The Modi government has repeatedly pushed for the modernisation of the Indian military and this to fulfil this aim, it inked several major defence deals in 2021 to make the all crucial defence sector 'atmanirbhar'. Following are some of the deals inked by India in 2021:

AK-203:

India and Russia signed a contract to manufacture of nearly six lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi this year. The project will be done in partnership with Russia, said the Centre, adding that it will help Uttar Pradesh become a defence manufacturing hub of India.

Military technology cooperation:

During President Putin's much-awaited India visit, New Delhi and Moscow also signed signed an agreement for military technology cooperation for the next decade. They also signed the Protocol of the 20th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

Predator drones:

In 2021, India had signed a deal with the US to procure 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones for USD 3 billion. The procurement proposal was moved by the Indian Navy and all three services are likely to get 10 drones each.

The remotely piloted drones, manufactured by US defence major General Atomics, are capable of remaining airborne for around 35 hours and can be deployed on a range of missions including surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and destroying enemy targets.

Next-generation drones, robotics:

In November of 2021, India and Israel had signed an agreement to jointly develop next-generation technologies and products such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The Bilateral Innovation Agreement (BIA) was firmed up between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel's Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D).

"Under the agreement, startups and industry of both countries will work together to bring out next-generation technologies and products in the areas such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, photonics, biosensing, brain-machine interface, energy storage, wearable devices, natural language processing, etc," said the Union Defence Ministry in a statement.

