The tweet by the Aam Aadmi Party apparently suggested that the BJP had only replaced the Congress in looting the country, while the Congress has gone into a non-existence phase after losing the General Elections to the saffron party in 2014.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taking a swipe at the opposition and two largest political parties in India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday targeted both the parties with a subtle tweet, implying that both BJP and Congress are equally tainted and involved in corrupt practices to 'loot the country'.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP picked one of the most trending dialogues, which we can see in advertisements of Dream11 during the intervals of IPL matches, and wrote, "Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said... Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao".

Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said...



"Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao" — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 13, 2020

The tweet by the AAP came a day after party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked both Congress and BJP in Punjab over the new agriculture laws, that were passed by the Parliament last month, and had sparked a huge outrage across the country.

"We want a complete rollback of the three laws. It is non-negotiable," Kejriwal said on Monday while addressing AAP workers during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

During his address, Kejriwal also took a veiled at the Congress and said, "When the bill was being made a leader of the national party was present in the committee and who congratulated the BJP for making the law and made sure that the bill got passed. When it was passed, they are protesting. Are people stupid?".

The controversy around the new farms' laws has witnessed some high-voltage drama in the Parliament last month. The Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP's oldest ally also announced that it has decided to pull out of the BJP-led NDA amid differences over the contentious agricultural bills. SAD's only leader in the Modi Cabinet -- Harsimrat Kaur Badal -- also resigned as Union Minister in protest.

