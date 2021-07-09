Expressing concern over people violating Covid-appropriate protocols, PM Modi to the cabinet that pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing is not a pleasant sight

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the new council of ministers took charge of their new roles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the expanded cabinet and asked them to meet their predecessors and benefit from their experiences. The Prime Minister also reportedly asked the ministers to be punctual and work tirelessly for people.

"The Prime Minister told the new ministers that they should learn from former ministers, who are currently not part of the Council of Ministers, and benefit from their experience," sources said as quoted by news agency IANS.

"Especially those who are no longer part of the council, the PM praised those ministers for work in their ministries and asked the new ministers to gain from them," the sources further said quoting the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also advised ministers to avoid making unnecessary comments. "The Prime Minister told the minister to carefully choose their words and avoid making unnecessary comments in the media," sources said. It also learnt that the Prime Minister asked the ministers to focus on their ministerial assignments and work with utmost sincerity.

Expressing concern over people violating Covid-appropriate protocols, the Prime Minister told the Council of Ministers that pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a sense of fear in us.

"The Prime Minister stressed that powered by our COVID warriors and frontline workers, India's fight against the global pandemic is underway with full vigour. We are steadily vaccinating substantial numbers of our nation's population. Testing is also consistently high."

This has come in the middle of allegations levelled by the Congress that former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's exit from the Council of Council "is an admission of COVID-19 failure" and that "he was made a fall guy".

The meeting of the council of ministers went for more than two hours as the newly-inducted ministers were introduced in the first such meeting after the expansion and reshuffle of the ministry on Wednesday.

According to sources, PM Modi asked the ministers to work hard for well being of people and to ensure effective implementation of schemes. "PM had been living a disciplined life for so long. His every word came from experience. He asked us to work hard with transparency and with commitment towards people," a source said.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan