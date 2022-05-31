Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days after rejecting the offer to join the Congress, Prashant Kishor, one of the finest political strategists across the country, on Tuesday asserted that he will not associate with Congress for any upcoming elections as "it may even drown him" given its drubbing in several elections in the past few years.

Prashant Kishor, who was in talks with Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, said that Congress is not improving and broke his track record of winning the elections. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had in the past been associated with different political parties making them win the respective elections.

Kishor, during a media interaction in Bihar's Vaishali, with folded hands said that Congress is the party responsible for breaking his track record of winning elections. Hence, he will not associate with the grand old party in the future. "This is the party responsible for breaking my track record of winning. It is not improving and even it may drown me. Hence, I will never work with the Congress again," Prashant Kishor said, adding, "In the last 10 years, I was involved in 11 elections and only one I lost in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. At that time, I was associated with the Congress party".

#WATCH | From 2011-2021, I was associated with 11 elections and lost only one election that is with Congress in UP. Since then, I've decided that I will not work with them (Congress) as they have spoiled my track record: Poll strategist, Prashant Kishor in Vaishali, Bihar (30.05) pic.twitter.com/rQcoY1pZgq — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

"It has broken my winning record. I was associated with the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, then the JD-U in 2015, 2017 in Punjab, 2019 with Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, 2020 in Delhi with (Arvind) Kejriwal and 2021 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. That is why I decided never to work with the Congress," Kishor further added.

This came days after Kishor termed the Congress' three-day brainstorming session -- Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir -- a 'failure' and predicted an "impending electoral rout" for the Congress in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where polls are scheduled later this year.

Predicting the loss of Congress, Kishor tweeted, "I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!"

Meanwhile, last month, Prashant Kishor declined to join the Congress party. After declining the offer to join the Congress, Kishor said that the party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

