'Won't Take Guwahati Route Even If...': Sanjay Raut After ED Summons Amid Maharashtra Crisis

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra which has pushed the ruling MVA government to the brink of collapse, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

Responding to the summons by ED, Sanjay Raut alleged there was a conspiracy to stop him from fighting a big battle and said that even if he is beheaded, he "will not take the Guwahati route." Raut further said that Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle.

"I just came to know that ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me!" tweeted Sanjay Raut.

I just came to know that the ED has summoned me.



Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route.



Arrest me !

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VeL6qMQYgr — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 27, 2022

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.

Earlier in April this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.

According to the federal agency a sum of nearly Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), to the account of Pravin Raut, who later sent part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities. Praveen Raut is the director of Guruashish constructions, an infrastructure company which is said to be a subsidiary of the HDIL.

Earlier, in 2021 the ED also attached Pravin Raut's assets worth Rs 72 crore in this case and has questioned him and his wife Madhuri Raut. As per the federal agency, Pravin Raut had "siphoned off "Rs 95 crore worth funds from the scam-hit bank in the garb of a loan, out of which he paid Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Raut who subsequently transferred Rs 55 lakh in two tranches to Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, as "interest-free loan."

(With ANI Inputs)