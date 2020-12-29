Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not enter electoral politics due to his health issues and will not contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled to take place in 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the speculations about his entry into politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not enter electoral politics due to his health issues and will not contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled to take place in 2021.

Rajinikanth pointed out his health issues in a long letter announcing the decision not to participate in forthcoming assembly elections, however, the legendary actor said that he will continue to work for people without entering any political battleground.

"With extreme sadness, I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics," the 70-year-old wrote in the letter, adding that "If I contest, I can't win the elections just by promoting on social media and television".

The actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing "mental and economic" problems in the due course. He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now.

"Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said in a statement, months after he said he will float his own outfit in January and face the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on December 25 following fluctuation in his blood pressure and exhaustion. However, the hospital later said that the veteran actor was okay and there is "nothing alarming". He was discharged on Sunday but the doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest and avoid any activity which causes stress.

Promising 'wonder and miracle', superstar Rajinikanth earlier in December announced that he will launch a political party in January and will also contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2021 and will try to bring spiritual secular politics with no caste or religion. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted By: Talib Khan