New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the rift between the Congress unit in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss the factionalism in the poll bound state. According to news agency Press Trust of India, Singh and Gandhi talked about how to end factionalism in Punjab by accommodating all sections, castes and regions ahead of the state assembly polls. After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh told reporters he would accept "whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command"

Upon being asked what was discussed in the meeting the Minister said "I had come to meet the Congress president, discussed internal matters of the party, Punjab development issue. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it. We are totally geared up for the upcoming elections"

However, the Chief Minister refused to say anything on his tussle with Sidhu "I don't want to comment on Sidhu, I have come here to strengthen the party" Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

The meeting comes amid the continued attack by former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Chief Minister. Singh and Sidhu have been in conflict with each other over various issues for a long time. In 2019, Sidhu quit Singh's cabinet after what he perceived was a downgrade in his portfolio. He even launched direct attack on the Minister accusing him of lying to the people of Punjab.

Last month also, Singh was in Delhi twice to meet the three-member panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, set up to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu also met with Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the same issue. Congress is trying to fix the problem with just few months left for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha