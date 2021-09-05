Javed Akhtar, while speaking to an English news channel, had compared the RSS with Taliban, which has captured Afghanistan again, saying "these people are of the same mindset".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday said that no film involving lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in India until he apologises for comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the party, with the Taliban.

In a video message on Twitter, Kadam called Akhtar's statement "painful and humiliating" and asked whether he could have made such remarks if Taliban's ideology existed in India. The BJP MLA further said that the lyricist should apologise to the RSS with "folded hands".

"RSS-affiliated politicians are at the helm of affairs in the government. These leaders are running the country following Raj Dharm," he said. "By making such comments he has hurt the sentiments of RSS workers who work poor people in the country. If he doesn’t apologise to them we will not allow his movies to run in this country".

While speaking to an English news channel, Javed Akhtar, who is also a former MP, had compared the RSS with Taliban, saying these people are of the same mindset". He said that though Taliban is "barbaric", those supporting RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) are also the same.

Akhtar, who has received several awards and recognitions for work in the film industry, further said that most of the people in India are "extremely decent and tolerant" and that should be respected, adding that the country "never become a Talibani" nation.

"Most of the Muslims I spoke to were shocked and appalled that such statements were made by some. Today, most young Muslims in India want a good job and a good education for their children in good schools," Akhtar told NDTV.

"But on the other hand, there are some who want to believe in this kind of regressive thinking -- where men and women are segregated, where regressive mindset is promoted. But like I said, these people are a handful," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma