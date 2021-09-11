New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In a surprise move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of the CM, leaving everyone amused as the state is going to polls next year. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. With the resignation, Rupani became the third BJP chief minister after Tirath Singh Rawat and BS Yediyurappa who resigned from the CM post.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the reason behind the removal of Vijay Rupani as the CM of Gujarat is that the BJP is apprehensive about winning elections without a new face. In Gujarat, the Patidar community, to which Vijay Rupani belongs, is the main vote bank of the BJP and in order to maintain that vote bank, the BJP is likely to hand over the post of the CM to a Patidar.

With the stepping own of Rupani, the race for a new CM face has started in Gujarat's BJP unit. The names of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat BJP Vice President Govardhan Zadafia are the most discussed.

Rupani said that the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat will be fought under the leadership of the new Chief Minister and state BJP President CR Patil, who is a Marathi. Meanwhile, Parshottam Rupala has said that the situation will be clear by Sunday regarding the new Chief Minister and the announcement will be made by Tuesday.

It is worth noting that due to the panic over health facilities during the Coronavirus pandemic and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being active in the state, the BJP is making a big move. In Surat, the Aam Aadmi Party had achieved the status of a major opposition party by winning more than two dozen seats in the municipal elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have reached the BJPoffice in Gandhinagar for a meeting with the party's state unit members.

Rupani, after submitting his resignation to the Governor, said that he is thankful to the BJP for giving him chance to serve as the chief minister of the state for five years. However, the former CM evaded the questions regarding his sudden and unexpected resignation.

I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership", Rupani said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I believe that the journey of Gujarat's development should go ahead under new leadership, with new excitement and new energy. Keeping this in mind, I have resigned as Chief Minister Of Gujarat," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan