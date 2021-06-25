Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: During the meeting, PM Modi and CM Yogi are also expected to discuss the construction of the Ram Temple and the beautification of Saryughat.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: With an eye on next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday and discuss the "future vision" for the development of the temple town of Ayodhya. The meeting between the two will be held virtually.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI has reported that the plan includes the modernisation of roads and infrastructure in Ayodhya. The sources also said that the master plan includes 10 mega projects that will help the state government its three major goals.

During the meeting, PM Modi and CM Yogi are also expected to discuss the construction of the Ram Temple and the beautification of Saryughat. The plan, as per reports, aims to promote tourism in Ayodhya and boost employment opportunities in the temple town.

Earlier this year, CM Yogi had also announced his government's mega-project to build an international airport in Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that the plan has been approved by the Centre and Rs Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government for it.

He told ANI that the Centre has also granted Rs 250 crore for the mega project. Adityanath, who has been declared the chief ministerial face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2022 polls, also said that his government wants to make Ayodhya a tourism and pilgrimage hub.

"Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development," he told ANI.

Notably, this comes at a time when the BJP is preparing for the 2022 assembly polls in the state. While concerns have been raised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's idealogical mentor, Adityanath has expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 300 seats in the upcoming polls.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in February and March next year. In the previous election, the BJP had won 312 seats out of 403 seats in the state.

