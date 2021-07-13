Following the meeting, Congress' Harish Rawat said that "Kishor did not come to negotiate on the Punjab issue". However, media reports suggest that Kishor also met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Fueling speculations of a possible tie-up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at their residence in New Delhi. The development comes days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appointed Kishor as his principal advisor for the assembly election in the state next year.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national leader. All kinds of people meet him and talk to him, and he may take inputs. That does not mean Prashant Kishor has come to negotiate on Punjab affairs. Harish Rawat will speak to Rahul Gandhi on Punjab affairs," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Had anything on Punjab been discussed, I would have been engaged," he said while lauding Rahul for speaking to the central government "eyeball to eyeball".

Kishor had also worked with Rahul during the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. However, his slogan "UP Ke Ladke" had failed miserbly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls, winning over 300 seats in the 400-member state assembly. After the election, Kishor had reportedly said that Congress was "stubborn and arrogant", adding that he won't work with the grand old party again.

However, Kishor helping Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) winning the assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu might have forced the Congress to think for a tie-up again.

Kishor had also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar earlier last month leading to speculation that he was helping build a larger opposition front to take on the BJP in the next cycle of assembly elections and later in the 2024 general elections.

