Santosh also met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to discuss party organization ahead of the assembly elections due next year. The conversation between the two leaders lasted for about an hour.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a review meeting for the upcoming UP Assembly Elections in 2022. BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh on Tuesday met senior party leaders in Uttar Pradesh as part of a two-day review exercise on the functioning of the party.

Santosh also met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to discuss party organization ahead of the assembly elections due next year. The conversation between the two leaders lasted for about an hour.

"The meeting went on very well, and it was from the organisational point of view. In the 2022 UP Assembly elections, we are going to register a historic win. In that elections, we will cross the 300-seat mark (in UP Assembly)." There are 403 Assembly seats in UP on which elections are held.," Maurya said as quoted by PTI.

This comes after Santhosh had a dinner meeting with the chief minister on Monday. He also met state Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, who later said they discussed organisational matters and the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, but declined to elaborate.

In April, a "confidential" letter written by Pathak surfaced on the social media, in which he had lashed out at the state health authorities, complaining that beds for coronavirus patients were falling short and ambulances took hours to arrive in the state capital.

The minister had not rejected the authenticity of the letter, which appeared to challenge the state government's claim that it was on top of the situation.

Trashing charges of laxity by the Adityanath government during the second surge of COVID-19, Singh asserted that it was the BJP leaders and workers who rendered service to people at the height of the pandemic, while the leaders of other parties enjoyed "quarantine".

Months ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to intensify its "Seva Hi Sangathan" campaign, under which party workers will reach out to those affected by COVID-19, extend help to them and also make people aware about vaccination.

This was decided at a meeting held at the state BJP office here on Monday, which was chaired by Santhosh and attended by the party's vice-president as also the state unit chief, Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary (organisation) of the party's state unit Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders.

The state BJP said Santhosh held a meeting with the party office-bearers and elicited information about the work done under "Seva Hi Sangathan" and those on the completion of seven years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Santhosh said BJP workers should reach out to those affected by COVID-19, extend help to them and raise awareness on vaccination. At least one youngster and one woman worker of the party should visit each village and make people aware of the Covid vaccination drive, he said.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan