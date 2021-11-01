Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: A war of words broke out between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday after the former tweeted a picture of the ex-Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis with an alleged narcotics dealer. Malik, who has been targeting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its raid over an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai, also posted a similar photograph of Devendra Fadnavis with the alleged drug dealer.

"Let's have a discussion of links between BJP and drug peddler," Malik said in a series of Tweets, claiming that the person was Jaideep Rana.

However, Fadnavis later hit out at Malik and said that he "will burst a bomb" after Diwali and claimed that he will reveal the link of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader with the "underworld". Fadnavis said that he will also share the information with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, adding that he and his wife were associated with the "cause of river rejuvenation".

"The pictures were clicked during the shooting of a theme song. There are photos along with the team, not only with my wife, but also with me. But, Nawab Malik consciously shared the photograph of my wife. This reflects his mentality," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Those people who have been photographed were brought by the 'River March' (organisation). There are no links of these people with me or my wife".

Following Fadnavis' claims, Malik tweeted, "we are ready".

It must be mentioned here that Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession who also released her singing album in the past, has been a vocal critic of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), and has often taken to Twitter to launch attacks on the state government.

Meanwhile, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier this year in a drugs case and was later granted bail by a court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma