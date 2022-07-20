Will Shiv Sena Stay With The Thackerays? Key Supreme Court Hearing Today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's pleas against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose revolt had caused the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also consisted the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The pleas would be heared by a three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli. The court's verdict will decide the fate of the Shiv Sena, which is virtually on the brink of split.

In its previous hearing, the court had agreed to hear pleas of team Thackeray, but refused an urgent hearing in the case and asked Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar to not take actions against the rebel Sena leaders under the disqualification notices issued against them.

The Thackeray camp was left disappointed after the court refused an urgent, but expressed hopes in the judiciary. However, ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Thackeray suffered a setback on Tuesday after 12 of the 19 Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena joined hands with Shinde.

The MPs also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla identifying Rahul Shewale as their leader. They said they have no confidence in incumbent House leader Vinayak Raut. However, the rebels retained Bhavana Gawali as the Chief Whip.

"We are the internet process of the party and there is no split in the party. Shiv Sena is Shiv Sena. The party was angry with our leader Vinayak Raut. He was not supportive at all and that's why we have demanded to replace him," Shawale told news agency ANI.

"We will be with NDA in the house. We have not come out of NDA yet. When Arvind Sawant had resigned, he had resigned from the cabinet. The letter from Shiv Sena to exit NDA has not been given yet," he added.