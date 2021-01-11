Earlier, INLD said it will "boycott" the upcoming municipal polls in Haryana in protest against the "atrocities" being allegedly committed on farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Adding to woes faced by the BJP in Haryana amid the ongoing farmers' protest, senior INLD leader and party MLA Abhay Singh Chautala sent his resignation letter to the state Assembly Speaker, saying that he will resign if the Centre doesn't withdraw the three agri laws.

"If by 26th January the Centre does not take back the farm laws, then, this letter should be considered as my resignation from the state assembly," he wrote in the letter.

In December, the INLD has announced that it will "boycott" the upcoming municipal polls in Haryana in protest against the "atrocities" being allegedly committed on farmers by the Centre and the state's BJP-JJP governments.

The threat by Chautala comes on a day the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

Indicating amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws, the apex court refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

